The Pokémon Company unveiled today POKÉMON EVOLUTIONS, a new anime created to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

This is an eight-episode mini-series in which we will travel through the Pokémon regions of the main games of the series. The first episode will be available online at YouTube and on Pokémon TV starting September 9 and will be dedicated to Galar region, known in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and the subsequent ones will go to explore the regions in reverse order of the release of the games.

We leave you now with the first trailer and many images for POKÉMON EVOLUTIONS, under which you can find further details on the series thanks to the press release issued by the company. Good vision.

POKÉMON EVOLUTIONS – Trailer

Colin Palmer, vice president of marketing for The Pokémon Company International said, "Pokémon Evolutions is an exciting new animation page and thanks to the millions of fans around the world who have joined us on this journey. 25 years old. The different regions have been a reference point for Pokémon Trainers during the growth of the brand; We wanted Pokémon Evolutions to pay homage to this historical legacy while still being a modern yet innovative series. It's a new adventure with a touch of familiarity. With its latest episode set in Kanto, Pokémon Evolutions seems like the most meaningful way to end the anniversary celebrations in the very place where it all began for Pokémon, 25 years ago ". The Pokémon Evolutions series is currently in production by The Pokémon Company International in collaboration with OLM and will debut as a world exclusive on the official Pokémon YouTube channel come on Pokémon TV on the following dates: Thursday 9 September: "The Champion" (Galar)

Thursday 23 September: “Eclipse” (Alola)

Thursday 7 October: “The visionary” (Kalos)

Thursday 21 October: “The plan” (Unima)

Thursday 2 December: “The rival” (Sinnoh)

Thursday 9 December: “Desire” (Hoenn)

Thursday 16 December: “The show” (Johto)

Thursday 23 December: “The discovery” (Kanto) More information about Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebrations can be found on the page Pokemon.it/25 and fans can join the conversation online using # Pokemon25.

