James Carter is the voice actor for James, from Team Rocket in Pokemon, in its delivery in English for the United States. He will retire due to health problems. The interpreter suffers from throat cancer and because he has to continue with a more aggressive treatment, he will be forced to leave his role.

It has not been the actor, but his family who broke the news through the following statementin which the good wishes were also appreciated:

“Jimmy has decided to retire from the script adaptation and voice dubbing for Pokémon USA, he will stop participating after the conclusion of season 25. He has been with the series since the first episode, so it is a timely decision as that the series happens to be new characters and stories. We remain forever grateful for his love, thoughts, comments, prayers, and well wishes.”

On January 30, 2023, the dubbing actor Pokemon He was diagnosed with advanced cancer, after spending almost a year with throat discomfort. His problem started at the base of his tongue and has now spread to the sides and even to lymph nodes in his neck.

Hopefully the voice actor from Pokemon I was able to rest and recover soon.

Other Pokémon Voice Actor Roles

Carter has been working as a voice actor since 1998, playing Gary Oak, Team Rocket’s James, Meowth and Professor Oak.

He has also supervised Pokemon as a stream adapter.

He has embodied voices for the anime of Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters, Sonic X, Tokyo Mew Mew, among others.

