It’s not a secret that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They disappointed more than one fan due to their technical and visual problems. Although the title did provide an evolution to the series in terms of structure and gameplay, it seems that a large part of the community ignored this to focus mainly on the negative aspects of the experience. Thus, Takato Utsunomiya, COO of The Pokémon Company, has spoken on this topic.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Utsunomiya pointed out that, although the company does not make public statements of this type, it is aware of the technical problems that Pokémon Scarlet & Violet presented, and have taken public feedback into consideration. This is what was said about it:

“Regardless of whether we respond publicly, we always pay close attention to the feedback and conversations taking place in communities. There are certain aspects in which we cannot always be 100% aligned with what parts of the community ask for and what we want to offer. But we do this with the desire to keep Pokémon going for a long time, and I think fans and players are with us in that sense.

Although at the moment we do not know how The Pokémon Company will take criticism against the technical and visual performance of Scarlet & Violetsince the DLC of this generation have not substantially improved these sections, Perhaps in the future we will have the opportunity to enjoy titles that lack these problems.

When Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They arrived on the market at the end of last year, this generation had a mixed reception. Although there were those who showed the evolution that the series had in terms of structure and gameplay, this thanks to the implementation of an open world that gives the player the opportunity to choose their own path in this great adventure, there were also people who They were not happy with the frame rate drops, the poor resolution, the glitches and multiple other problems.

Many have mentioned that this is mainly due to The Pokémon Company being more than just the games, and delaying a new title, something that would have substantially benefited Scarlet & Violet, would have repercussions in other areas, such as anime, TCG, plushies, and more. With this, Developers have been criticized for continuing to use outdated development toolssomething that could also change in the future.

Unlike other companies, The Pokémon Company remained silent when they were criticized for the state in which they arrived Scarlet & Violet. This is a luxury that only they have given themselves, since other companies in similar situations have issued a statement in which they apologize and assure that they will improve.

We remind you that the next DLC for Pokémon Scarlet & Violetknown as The Indigo Diskwill be available next December 14. On related topics, you can check out our hands-on of this expansion here. Likewise, check out our review of the DLC The Teal Mask here.

Editor’s Note:

Yeah, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet They are games with a series of technical visual problems that should not be present in the experience. However, it is also true that the experience they offer us is extremely fun and is well worth it for all fans of the series. It is a complicated situation, which may not have a clear solution.

Via: Guardian