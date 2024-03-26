The popularity of Palworld. While Pocketpair's work hasn't received as much attention in recent weeks, everything seems to indicate that one of the developers of Pokemon has seen the success of this title, and wants to create something similar.

According to Bloomberg, TiMi and Lightspeed, Tencent studios, would be developing style games Palworld for mobile devices. The interesting thing is that TiMi is the team in charge of Pokémon UNITE, the MOBA starring Pikachu and company. In this way, the idea that the Chinese company can unite the Pokémon property with the concepts that Pocketpair presented to us at the beginning of the year is not completely ruled out.

At the moment there is no official information from Tencent that confirms or denies this information, but considering that Palworld managed to get more than seven million players in its early access state, it would not be unreasonable to think that other companies are trying to replicate this success with a series of modifications that manage to attract the attention of the public, and the Pokémon property could be more than enough to convince the players.

However, we must not forget that The Pokémon Company and Nintendo are not happy with the work of Palworld. After a series of accusations of plagiarism, the owners of Pikachu took on the task of finding some type of violation of copyright law, and although at the moment no legal action against Pocketpair, the possibility of this happening in the future has not been ruled out.

We can only wait to see what Tencent will do, and whether he will be able to convince Nintendo and The Pokémon Company to create their own Palworld. On related issues, Nintendo is beginning to take action against this game. Similarly, Palworld It could reach more platforms.

Editor's Note:

The idea of ​​a Pokémon that plays like Palworld It is absurd, but not impossible for Tencent. While it is true that The Pokémon Company is willing to bring its property to different styles of play, as we saw with Pokken Tournament and Pokémon UNITEthey have already made an open world game, so Palworld It probably doesn't attract much attention.

Via: Bloomberg