Although we are only a few days away from the launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, it seems that the developers of the series are already thinking about the next step for Pikachu and company. According to a new job application, Creatures is hiring for a “next-gen hardware” title.

As noted by VGC, Creatures Inc., who co-own Pokémon with Game Freak and Nintendo, currently They are looking for an artist to handle the 3DCG character models in the studio’s next project. The interesting thing is that it is mentioned that this person will have to be in charge of “research and development for other next-generation hardware”, which implies that the developers are already in the planning phase of a project that will appear on a future platform.

Alongside this, the job application also references Pokémon Ranger, PokePark, and Detective Pikachu. Yes ok a sequel to Detective Pikachu has been in development for yearsthe last Pokémon Ranger title was released in 2010 for Nintendo DS, meanwhile, the last time we saw something from PokéPark was in 2012 for the Wii.

In the five years that the Switch has been on the market, Pokémon has had five main games, with two entirely new generations. Thus, the new job application might indicate that Scarlet & Violet it would be one of the last games in the series to come to this console. We can only wait and see what will happen in the future. On related topics, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will have a great day one patch. Similarly, a new creature has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

It’s clear that a new Pokemon game is already in development. The question is, when will we see it and where? This new job application gives us a couple of clues, but nothing is official yet, so it will be a couple of years before we get the answers we want.

Via: VGC