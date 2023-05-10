Pokémon developer Game Freak has signed a deal with Private Division, the indie-focused publishing arm of Take-Two, to publish a new “action-adventure IP” codenamed Project Bloom.

Details of the title are limited, but the companies have shared an unexpectedly moody bit of concept art to accompany today’s news, showcasing a character adorned in something like traditional Japanese garb amid a forest of towering trees.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” Game Freak director Kota Furushima said in a statement. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”



A first bit of concept art for Project Bloom.

Project Bloom is still in “early development” and is currently expected to launch some time during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026.

While Game Freak is undoubtedly best known for its phenomenally popular Pokémon series, the studio has released a number of other titles in its 34-year history, including the likes of HarmoKnight, Tembo the Badass Elephant, and Little Town Hero. A remake of its cult classic 3DS game Pocket Card Jockey released on Apple Arcade earlier this year.