A sequel to the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu movie could still happen, according to the film’s production company – despite years of silence on a possible follow-up.

A Detective Pikachu sequel was first discussed months ahead of the original movie’s release, with Legendary Entertainment keen to capitalize on pre-launch hype. Sadly, we’ve not heard much more on a possible Pikachu return ever since, despite the movie’s popularity upon release.

Now, Legendary Entertainment has claimed its sequel is still “in active development” when questioned about its status by Polygon. What exactly this means is unclear.

A mystery worthy of Detective Pikachu himself.

Addressing the topic of a sequel, Detective Pikachu writers Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez have said the follow-up remains “complicated” but “an ongoing conversation that is still not over to this day”.

“[It involves] a lot of big studio, corporate Pokémon rights things that we’re not privy to,” Samit added.

“Whether it’s us or someone else that takes up the mantle, we hope it happens because we love it,” Hernandez concluded. “I think it’s still a TBD, but… there’s hope.”

A previously-announced sequel to the original Detective Pikachu video game – upon which the movie is based – is also currently still missing in action.

Announced back in 2019, this follow-up was destined for Nintendo Switch… though we’ve heard nothing more on it since.

So, what’s the hold up? In 2021, Variety reported early plans for a live-action Pokémon series in the works at Netflix “akin to” Detective Pikachu. The same year, Detective Pikachu star Justice Smith said he was having to “bury our hopes” a sequel would actually happen.

Eurogamer has contacted The Pokémon Company for more.