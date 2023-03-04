Pokémon: Detective Pikachu was released in 2019, directed by Rob Letterman. It is an adaptation of the video game with the same name and it was the first live action film in the Pokémon universe and the first that Nintendo was encouraged to authorize after Super Mario Bros. from 1993. In this film, Ryan Reynolds voiced the adorable Pikachu.

After the success of the first movie, the promise of a sequel was kept a mystery as 2023 begins. But now, we finally have some information. It is said that Legendary Entertainment is already finalizing the team that will give life to Pokémon: Detective Pikachu 2.

According to a report, it is said that Jonathan Krisel, co-creator of portlandia and basketswill take the reins as director, replacing Rob Letterman, while Chris Galleta (The Kings of Summer) will write the script.

It’s still unknown if Ryan Reynolds will return as the voice of our hero, but it is at least known that he will be involved in some way in directing the sequel.

At the beginning of the year it was known that Legendary had begun work on Detective Pikachu 2 by hiring Oren Uziel, screenwriter of 22 Jump Street and who also wrote a version of sonic the hedgehog to write the story behind this sequel. But, later, representatives of Uziel made it clear that, despite having been involved in the development of it, he was no longer related to the project.

Krisel and Cookie might be working on Uziel’s ideas, but there’s just as much chance that they started from scratch. At the moment there is no data that reveals at what point they are in terms of development, much less have an idea of ​​the possible launch date.

Now the question is, what will come first? The sequel to the movie or the one to the video game that Nintendo announced in 2019?

Via: Polygon

Editor’s note: When I was a kid, it was very rare for a movie based on a video game to come out, and when it did, the result was a terrible experience. It is gratifying to know that the film industry is dedicating itself more to doing it well and that few remember the name: Uwe Boll