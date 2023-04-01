













Pokémon debuts a new ANA plane and we tell you how you can travel on it | EarthGamer

This has happened since the franchise appeared and now it will happen again. All thanks to the Pokémon Air Adventures project, in which Asian nations.

Three airlines are involved and they are none other than China Airlines, Skymark and All Nippon Airways (ANA).

ANA’s Pokémon plane will be adorned with all the Flying-type creatures, although Pikachu will also appear flying thanks to some balloons.

This was something that could be expected since it is the most popular pocket monster and it is not so easy to leave it out.

In addition to him, some legendary pokémon will appear. That is the case of Rayquaza, who will wrap his body around the entire plane, as well as Latios and Latias.

Fountain: All Nippon Airways.

The two pokémon mentioned before will be on one of the sides. This aircraft will enter service on June 4, 2023 and the idea is that it will be in operation for a period of five years.

Despite the above, some of the routes that this plane will have are known. This is how he will cover from Haneda to Tokyo and back. But it will still fly to Bangkok (Thailand), Manila (Philippines), Sydney (Australia), Vancouver (Canada) and Honolulu (USA).

For people who are interested in flying on this new aircraft, they can check the flight numbers on the All Nippon Airways website.

Those who can fly in this vehicle will discover that the inside will also be adorned with motifs alluding to pocket monsters.

Likewise, they will get a special shipping gift and allusive products for sale. However, in that sense, some details still remain to be known.

Fountain: All Nippon Airways.

The first themed aircraft was the 1998 ANA Pokémon Jet, and since then All Nippon Airways has had planes adorned with these creatures.

However, the first stage of this initiative ended in 2016. Skymark’s Pokémon Air Adventures began in 2021 and is the campaign that continues to date.

With details from Oricon. In addition to the Pokémon plane we have more geeky information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.