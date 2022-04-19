The Pokémon Company revealed all the details regarding the Pokémon European International Championships which will be held in Frankfurt. Tournaments will take place from 22 to 24 April and can be followed in the channels Twitch company specials. The event will see match games such as Pokémon Sword and Shield, POKKÉN TOURNAMENT DXthe Pokémon Trading Card Game And Pokémon GO.

The Pokémon Company has revealed all the details regarding the European Pokémon International Championships to be held in Frankfurt. April 19, 2022- Fans around the world will be able to watch all the battles from the first event of the 2022 Pokémon International Championships, i European International Championships, via streaming this weekend. Some of the best Pokémon Trainers in the world will compete in the Pokémon Trading Card Game, in video games Sword Pokémon And Pokémon Shield, Pokkén Tournament DX and in Pokémon GO. The matches will be broadcast for three days, from 22 to 24 April 2022with commentary in English by the leaders of the Pokémon communities: Commentators: Adam Dorricott, Labhaoisa Cromie, Lee Provost, Rosemary Kelley Commentators: Joe Bernard, Ross Gilbert, Chip Rickey, Ethan Hegvi Commentators: Evan “WonderChef” Hashimoto, Solomon “SolCalibre” Richard-Croffie, Michael “Midori” Tjong Commentators: William “SpeediestChief2” Dunphey, Caleb Peng, Ryan “Zyonik” Hackel, Steven Sanders Each tournament will be live streamed live at Messe Frankfurt in Germany at the following times: 09:00 (CEST): match coverage for all four competitions 09:00 (CEST): Match coverage continues for all four competitions, followed by the finals of Pokkén Tournament DX And Pokémon GO 10:00 (CEST): Pokémon TCG and Pokémon video game finals In order not to miss all the latest news on the 2022 Pokémon European International Championships, please visit the following address: https://www.pokemon.com/it/play-pokemon/campionato-internazionali/2022/europa/informazioni/ To learn more about the Pokémon Play! Program: pokemon.com/en/play-pokemon

Source: The Pokémon Company