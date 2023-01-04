Derived from Pokémon the new Cynthia cosplay from chocolatcos0with the model who in this case makes a perfect reproduction of the Sinnoh champion seen in different chapters of the Game Freak series.

Cynthia is an archaeologist and expert Pokémon trainer, so much so that she has achieved the role of champion in the Sinnoh region. With this honor it is presented in Pokémon Diamond, Pearl, Platinum, Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl, ranging for different generations of the series and related remakes.

One of the most recurring characters in the Pokémon series, Cynthia reappears from Generation IV to VIII, basically, with some variations in terms of characteristics and its role in the story, as well as the places where it can be encountered and the situations in the game that involve.

In any case, she always maintains her particular look, perfectly reproduced here by chocolatcos0: she is a particular girl elegantdressed in a particular black dress a strange headdress and a thick blonde hair.

All these characteristics are fully reproduced in the cosplay visible below, which perfectly reproduces Cynthia’s features in a version in flesh and bone particularly convincing.

If you are looking for other cosplays, we refer you to some of the most recent ones published on these pages, such as Lucy’s cosplay by shirogane_sama from Cyberpunk 2077, Sakura’s by diaphora_cosplay, Xenon_ne’s Tae Takemi’s cosplay from Persona 5, anastasia’s cosplay .komori from The Legend of Zelda, Marin’s cosplay by jasikyu from My Dress-Up Darling, Makima’s cosplay from Shirogane_sama from Chainsaw Man, Lucy’s cosplay from xenon_ne from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Elizabeth’s cosplay from calssara from The Seven Deadly Sins and Marion cosplay in yazbunnyy swimsuit from Dragon Ball.