Game Freak – known first of all as the main developer of the saga of Pokemon – has launched a new hiring campaign. According to what has been indicated, it is looking for 37 new people to add to their workforce.

According to Wikipedia data, in 2024 Game Freak reached 207 employees, so it is practically increasing their team by 18%.

The positions Game Freak needs a variety of positions, from artists for 3D models, graphic effects, cinematics, lighting effects, 2D elements, but also managers, programmers of various categories, engineers, HR and more. In short, these are positions for all parts of the company.