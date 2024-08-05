Game Freak – known first of all as the main developer of the saga of Pokemon – has launched a new hiring campaign. According to what has been indicated, it is looking for 37 new people to add to their workforce.
According to Wikipedia data, in 2024 Game Freak reached 207 employees, so it is practically increasing their team by 18%.
The positions Game Freak needs a variety of positions, from artists for 3D models, graphic effects, cinematics, lighting effects, 2D elements, but also managers, programmers of various categories, engineers, HR and more. In short, these are positions for all parts of the company.
What would these new Game Freak employees be working on?
The question of course is what all these new people are for. In the list of positions there is explicit reference to Pokémontied to the models, artwork, sounds and programming. At the same time it is clearly indicated that some of his are for a new IP.
Remember that Game Freak regularly publishes small games based on new IPssome of which don’t even make it to the West, like the recent Pand Land for mobile devices released at the end of June only in Japan.
We’ll have to see what else Game Freak is working on and also note that some The hirings are not permanentso it’s possible that the team expansion is only temporary (as is typical in this industry) while the company takes care of some specific projects.
Finally, let’s remember that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have reached a notable sales milestone, despite the poor appreciation.
