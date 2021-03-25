Pokémon, short for its Japanese title Pocket Monsters, who is celebrating their 25th anniversary throughout 2021, is considered the most valuable intellectual property in history, according to a recent report.

This saga that started as a game on the Nintendo GameBoy portable console in 1996. Soon after, a manga and anime focused on the game was released and thus, it became one of the most recognized franchises on the planet.

According to the data presented by Safe Betting Sites, adding the all-time sales of Pokémon – taking into account games, series, movies, comics and merchandising- reached $ 100 billion.

This figure positions it as the most valuable media franchise of all time as of March 2021.

Pokémon is the most successful franchise of this 2021. Safe Betting Sites

This creation by Satoshi Tajiri and Ken Sugimori, thus surpasses other important franchises such as Hello Kitty, Winnie, Pooh, Mickey Mouse, Star Wars, Super Mario, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Harry Potter.

“The franchise has successfully expanded into many other facets of entertainment, such as movies and trading cards, creating an entire Pokémon Universe and generating huge amounts of sales along the way,” notes the report.

Since its appearance on GameBoy, Nintendo has created more than 70 titles for the Pokémon franchise, all with more than 350 million copies sold. Only the eight that top the table have placed 150 million copies.

The most popular Pokémon games. Safe Betting Sites

Big hits

The milestone of the 10 million copies sold has been surpassed by 14 different games. The highest grossing title is Pokémon Red / Blue / Green with about 31 million, ahead of Pokémon Gold / Silver (23.1 million) and Pokémon Sword and Shield (20.35 million).

In the field of games for mobile devices, the saga also triumphs. Pokemon go generated 1.2 billion dollars in 2020 alone Through its microtransactions, behind only PUBG Mobile ($ 2.6 billion) and Honor of Kings ($ 2.5 billion).

The game converted mobile users in trainers who can catch the Pokémon they find in the real world, using a pokeball as a network through AR on a mobile device.

Pokémon Go players gather to defeat a giant.

In its first month after launch, the game had a record of 500 million downloads. Pokemon Go was also the third highest grossing mobile game worldwide with $ 1.2 billion in estimated player spending.

Throughout 2020 it was downloaded more than 120 million times, a distant figure from the revolution it caused in the summer of 2016, when it was downloaded 508 million times in three months.

The Pokémon HOME app, which is used to store Pokémon from different installments of the saga in the cloud And which recently added a connection to Pokémon Home, it was downloaded 12.3 million times in 2020.

It is considered the most popular application of The Pokémon Company, ahead of games such as Pokémon Quest and Pokémon Café Mix and programs such as Pokémon TV.