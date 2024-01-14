A couple of weeks ago, one of the most successful series in the world was launched on Netflix. 2023, Pokémon Concierge, which despite having been in production for many years, has few chapters because the team in charge of the project is very few people in its entirety. And now that people have become fond of their characters, they have directly demanded that some type of souvenirs be produced, and it seems that the corresponding company has listened to the requests.

He Pokémon Center Online of Japan has announced that as of January 20 You will be able to buy objects that allude to this stop motion series, including a mask of PsyduckLamp of Bellsprout and even a watering can Horsea for home plants. Added to this is that there will be many more products not yet revealed, so users will have to discover what they are when entering the page.

Pokémon Concierge series merchandise on sale at the Pokémon Center Online in Japan starting January 20. pic.twitter.com/RaiXOJZ5Dq — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) January 5, 2024

This is the synopsis of the series:

This charming series introduces Haru, a new concierge who helps Pokémon alongside the experienced staff of a resort. While learning how to make her guests happy, Haru travels a path full of adventure, friendship, and self-discovery.

Remember that Pokémon Concierge is now available in Netflix. There is still no talk about launching a second season.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It would be great to have a Hawaii style shirt with the characters that appear in the series, and they will surely sell it as the championships in that part of the world approach, I think it should make all the sense in the world.