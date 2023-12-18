













Pokémon Concierge: when it premieres, where to watch and what it is about









It will be released on December 28, 2023 Pokémon Conciergethe stop-motion series of Netflix. This new installment will take us to an island in the south and will help us spend a time of self-discovery with Haru, the protagonist, and a Psyduck.

The series of Pokémon Concierge It will have four chapters lasting approximately 20 minutes. It will follow the story of Haru, a girl who comes to work at a very special inn for Pokémon.

Haru has several conflicts, however, Your stay in the place will help you think again about each of the things that concern you – which range from very personal issues to work issues; The girl will grow in different aspects and her mood and goals will improve.–. Plus you will have beautiful company.

The cast of Pokémon Concierge It will be varied, it will range from Pikachu, Eevee, Dragonite, Magikarp and Bulbasaur but will especially focus on Psyduck. So fans will have several characters to remember. It is worth mentioning that the stop-motion style will take us to another level of tenderness.

Source: Netflix & The Pokémon Company

The main theme of Pokémon Concierge will be played by Mariya Takeuchi, is titled “Have a Good Time Here”. And he invites us to spend a peaceful time with the Pokémon in the Concierge. The series will be nostalgic but will also invite us to refresh the image of Pokémon.

Where can I see Pokémon Concierge?

The delivery will be a Netflix special, which is why the platform will distribute it.

Other deliveries that are also available on the platform are the delivery of Journeys, Master Journeys, The Chronicles of Arceus, Mewtwo Strikes Back and The secrets of the jungle.

