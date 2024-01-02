













Pokémon Concierge is the new miniseries of the Pokémon franchise, arrived from the hand of dawrf studios. It is an adorable delivery that allows us to connect with the fantastic creatures in an energetic and welcoming environment. Below are the details that might interest you before watching the first season.

Everything you need to know about Pokémon Concierge

Pokémon Concierge: How many chapters does it have? Where can I see it?

Pokémon Concierge It only consists of four chapters., each one lasts around 10 minutes – except for the first one, which is a little longer. Delivery is available on Netflix. So it's actually quite easy to marathon it. Are you ready to open your heart to Haru and the other Pokémon at the resort?

Have you heard that if you started the year watching Pokémon Concierge Will 2024 be full of success and love? At least that's how it feels, it must be true. The series is the perfect beginning and ending, especially for the messages it transmits.

What is Pokémon Concierge all about?

Pokémon Concierge It is set in a luxurious space where trainers send their Pokémon to de-stress. The island is a resort, so it not only promises special lodging and food, but also very particular attention to each of the fantastic creatures.

In fact, Pokémon with specific problems or complexes come to the place, and thanks to the environment of the island, they manage to overcome what ails them.. Our dear friends enjoy a luxury vacation and renew themselves to return to their coaches.

The story focuses on the concierge Haru, a girl who, after several ups and downs in her life, arrives on the island to begin a new stage. Haru comes with the chip of effort and intense work, however, after spending a day on the island, she realizes that there is much more than that. There are other things to prioritize in the new job, where she must have fun and feel comfortable to provide the same to her guests.

Slowly, Haru will understand what the resort entails and means and will achieve impressive changes –for her and for her lovely guests–.

On more specific issues, Haru will have the insurmountable company of an adorable psyduck. You will also meet the other people at the resort who help and cook for guests. Thanks to each part of the environment, the protagonist begins to rearrange her perspective and place in the world.

Haru has several missions that have to do with the emotional, They range from forging a bond of trust with Psyduck to inviting a trainer to get comfortable with their Pikachu's quirks. Very interesting!

The good thing about Pokémon Concierge

Honestly, the cutest things are the Pokémon, although there are different textures and the most adorable ones are the furry ones; The little ones that look more plastic are also quite cute.

In general, It is obvious that the biggest attraction is the Pokémon. The delivery opted more for adorableness than for the rougher energy of other creatures. And that is not a complaint, from my perspective, Pokémon sensitivity is an area that needs more exploration.

On the other handOr, the series points more to the emotional issues of relationships and invites us to better understand others within the structures of the world to which we belong.

For example, Pikachu is the one the last episode focuses on that will make us wonder: What happens when you're not what they expect you to be? What kind of insecurities does this foster when at the end of the day we do not have to be as we are established to be? What happens when you are not the “ideal”, “normal” girl or boy? Are you wrong, do you need to change? If you are comfortable with who you are, it should be enough, but you can only discover this in a friendly environment.. Haru and Psyduck manage to create a good environment for Pikachu so that he can gradually feel comfortable. What a magnificent closing or beginning of the year you could have after this chapter!

The bad thing about Pokémon Concierge

Well, not everything can be perfect, it's true. If there is any reproach that we can make to the series, it is that at times the workmanship of scenes is quite noticeable, although we remember that it is a stop motion delivery, so it should have had a little help at times, the problem is that this was quite noticeable and somewhat abruptly.

We mean that the settings and the Pokémon will feel strange. However, we know that the use of computers – to optimize the times in which series come out – is becoming more and more common.

Obviously, Another problem that could contrast quite a bit with what was mentioned above is that… IT DID LONG LAST! Although, to be honest, we will never have enough of Pokémon, that much is clear. I enjoyed every second, however, come on, it was certainly bittersweet to think it was over.

On the other hand, I do think that the narrative could have been made a little more complex and it would have been fantastic; although the fact that they had kept it that way given the few chapters it had was quite smart. Although, the potential lies there; Let's hope that in the second season we can better exploit Haru's condition and the complexes of each Pokémon.

Finally, the theme of the resort is entertaining, however, I couldn't help but think about the following: Are they Pokémon with very wealthy trainers or what? And let's say that's interesting, right? What kind of Pokémon world are we facing? I don't think it's a bad thing but it is something to consider.

Although, Of course, the beautiful theme of the resort greatly elevated the opportunities of the settings and the plot itself.At the end of the day, people and beloved Pokémon isolate themselves to spend time with zero worries.

When will the second season of Pokémon Concierge come out?

An alleged Netflix announcement at its Anime Expo 2024 panel reported on the release of a confirmed second season, however, there is still no data on an exact release date.

Nevertheless, The wide launch window would be the year 2024; It could be suggested that delivery is likely to arrive towards the end of the year, similar to this season.

I would one hundred percent recommend dedicating your time to Pokémon Conciergeyou won't feel like you were wasting hours of your life, at the end of the day it's a warm and adorable hug that could leave you with some interesting thoughts.

Have you already seen Pokémon Concierge? What do you think? Do you know similar series? Which is it? They are better”? Tell me more.

