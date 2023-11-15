













Pikachu, bulbasaur and dragonite now have a new home and thanks to Pokémon Concierge We will be able to explore your relaxation space. The Netflix series will help us see how the Pokémon have fun while also introducing a new protagonist with concerns for the future.

Haru is full of doubts about the future and now that she got a job at a Pokémon resort she will be able to understand the world better.; from their own emotions to coexistence with other beings.

The trailer allowed us to see everything we can expect from Pokémon Concierge. The series presents a humorous atmosphere and also a warmer one in which the protagonist manages to connect with the Pokémon especially as he thinks about his future.

Besides, Pokémon Concierge promises incredible stop-motion of warm summer tones and a very wide catalog of fantastic beings. We can see everything from the classic Pikachu to Snorlax and Eevee. Nostalgia will be present in the most classic way!

When does Pokémon Concierge premiere?

Pokémon Concierge It will premiere on December 28, 2023. The series announced a four-episode outing; each one will last around 20 minutes.

The style of the new series is in stop-motion and its main theme is performed by Mariya Takeuchi, whose most prominent theme in the West is Plastic Love.

