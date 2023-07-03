Netflix’s forthcoming stop-motion series Pokémon Concierge now has a release window.

First announced at the Pokémon Presents showcase in February this year, Pokémon Concierge will debut in December 2023.

Along with the announcement, there’s a new teaser starring Psyduck and Lampent, as well as new character Haru working as – you guessed it – the concierge at a Pokémon resort.

Pokemon Concierge | Studio Visit with Non | NetflixWatch on YouTube

It’s a brief video and doesn’t reveal much about the show’s plot. At the least, we can expect Haru and Psyduck to be working together behind the desk of the tropical resort – but who will be coming to stay?

Thankfully, there’s another new video (above) featuring actress Rena Nōnen (known as Non) on set, providing further information on her role as Haru.

Non was filmed while recording her lines, and her facial expressions were used as references for Haru. “It was really exciting for me because it’s the first time my body language was also recorded during voice acting,” Non said.

She continued: “Even if many things go wrong and [Haru] feels upset, Pokémon will always be there for her. I felt it would be wonderful to have Pokémon with me.”

Wouldn’t we all?

During an Anime Expo press junket for the show, Non revealed more details and described the show as therapeutic (thanks Kotaku).

“I’m sure we’ve all [felt like] we are bombarded, under pressure, or that we don’t want to get up and keep doing what we’ve been doing and just give up. But when you see Pokémon Concierge, it’s really therapeutic and it makes you want to try and be the best you can be,” Non said. “I wish viewers will see Pokémon Concierge [and feel like] they can keep going.

Pokémon Concierge is a collaboration between The Pokémon Company and animation studio Dwarf Studio.

It’s also one of the first new Pokémon series since Ash Ketchum’s story was wrapped up in the Pokémon anime. That will be followed by Pokémon Horizons, starring new characters including Captain Pikachu.