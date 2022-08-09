Netflix will begin broadcasting the special animated series Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus on September 23, 2022, and the announcement comes in these minutes from The Pokémon Company.

Those attending the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London will be able to watch a preview screening around 7pm on August 19. Everyone else can watch it the following month.

Here is the description of the animated series: “When Ash, Pikachu, and friends receive an enigmatic message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they join forces with an old acquaintance, Brock, to head to Mount Corona to investigate. Here they will find Heatran out of control and in charge, Team Galactic, which was believed to have been dismantled. The squad commanders are determined to find their missing leader by breaking through dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh League Champion Camilla on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, and they’ll need a lot if they want to save Sinnoh!”

Don’t miss Ash and friends as they join forces to defeat the survivors of Team Galaxy in Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus! 🪐 For the first time on 19/8 ai #WorldsPokemon and streaming on @NetflixIT from 23/9! 🪐 https://t.co/8yhGU7Z43w pic.twitter.com/Z6KorxTKAw – Pokémon Italy (@PokemonIT) August 9, 2022



Source: Pokémon