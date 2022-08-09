The Pokémon Company has announced the release date of the animated mini-series Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus. It will be available for viewing on Netflix from September 23, 2022 and will premiere in English at the 2022 World Championships at 6:00 pm on August 19th. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer, which you can view in the player above.

Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus is an animated special consisting of four episodes and inspired by Arceus Pokémon Legends, the spin-off released at the end of January on the Nintendo Switch. We will see Ash, Pikachu, Dawn and Goh grappling with a powerful Pokémon and facing a threat that threatens to disrupt the Sinnoh region.

“When Ash, Pikachu, and friends receive an enigmatic message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, they join forces with an old acquaintance, Brock, to head to Mount Corona to investigate. Here they will find Heatran out of control and in charge, Team Galactic, which was thought to have been dismantled. The squad commanders are determined to find their missing leader by breaking through dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh League Champion Camilla on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, and they’ll need a lot if they want to save Sinnoh!“, reads the official synopsis.

Staying on the Pokémon theme, last week Game Freak unveiled new details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, including the “Teracrystallization” transformation, which we analyzed in a special special.