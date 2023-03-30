The Pokemon Company International announces that from today the animated special Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus is available for purchase or rental in digital format through the platform iTunes Of Apple. You can rent it for €4.99, or buy it and keep it in your digital library for €9.99.

The official trailer is available below.

Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus – Official Trailer

POKÉMON: CHRONICLES OF ARCEUS IS NOW AVAILABLE ON ITUNES Ash and his friends work together with the Mythical Pokémon to save Sinnoh in this animated film, now available to buy or rent digitally. London, March 30, 2023 — follow Ash, Goh, Lucinda And Brock as they join forces to save the region of Sinnoh. Watch it as often as you want now that Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus is available for purchase or rental on iTunes . The trailer for the animated special is available on the Pokémon YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/bVIFQTPWtjo “Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus” Synopsis: A visit to the Sinnoh region turns into a high-stakes adventure as Ash, Pikachu, and friends join forces with powerful Pokémon to take on an impending threat! Ash, Goh and Dawn will receive a mysterious message from the mythical Pokémon Arceus, meet Brock and even reach Mount Coronet to investigate. There they will find a furious Heatran, along with the commanders of the Galactic Squad, determined to find their missing leader by opening a door between dimensions. Armed with a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh Champion Camilla, our heroes will have a lot of help, but they’ll still need more to stop Sinnoh from being destroyed! Read more about “Pokémon: The Chronicles of Arceus“, please visit pokemon.it .

Source: The Pokemon Company