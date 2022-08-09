Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus is about to arrive on the platform of Netflixwith a trailer released who had the opportunity to confirm the fact that the new animated special will be released in preview at the world championships on the day of August 19 and later on the catalog of the streaming service starting from September 23.

The support for the world of Pokémon to various types of media is certainly not a mystery, with films and series that arise from time to time in order to improve the possibilities of expansion of the brand in question by passing from various platforms to cinemas, with this specific case concerning Netflix.

The video trailer presented for Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceuswhich you can admire below thanks to the Tweet released from the official account of Pokémon Italy, presents some of the contents that we will finally see when everything will be released in the course of September 2022, during which we will be able to return to talk about what will be presented.

Don't miss Ash and friends as they join forces to defeat the survivors of Team Galaxy in Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus! For the first time on 19/8 and streaming on Netflix from 23/9!

All that remains is to wait to admire what it is the company reserved for fans thanks to Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceushoping that the new special will have the opportunity to explore interesting events for all lovers of the Pokémon world.