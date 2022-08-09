The Pokémon Company announced the animated special Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceusinspired by the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. In this new anime we will see Ash and Pikachu face a new adventure in the region of Sinnoh.

Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus – Official Trailer

Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus

The Pokémon Company International has unveiled a new animated special, Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus, inspired by the famous video game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which sees Ash, Pikachu, and friends embark on an exciting adventure in the Sinnoh region.

The English language version of Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus will debut in a screening during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London around 18:00 BST (UTC + 1) on August 19, 2022. Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, fans around the world (excluding Asia) will be able to watch Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus exclusively on Netflix starting September 23, 2022.

Synopsis of Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus

A visit to Sinnoh turns into a high-stakes adventure when Ash, Pikachu, Goh, and Dawn join forces with a powerful Pokémon to face a looming threat! After receiving an enigmatic message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh, and Dawn are reunited with an old acquaintance, Brock, to head to Mount Corona to investigate. Here they find Heatran out of control and the commanders of Team Galaxy, determined to find their missing leader by breaking through dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh League Champion Camilla on their side, our heroes have a lot of help, and they'll need a lot if they want to save Sinnoh!

Source: The Pokémon Company