The Pokémon Company has announced a new animated special, Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus, inspired by the Switch video game Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The protagonists will be Ash and Pikachu in the Sinnoh region. The English-language version of Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus will debut in a screening during the 2022 Pokémon World Championships in London at around 6:00 pm on August 19, 2022. Seats will be assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, fans around the world (excluding Asia) will be able to watch Pokémon: Chronicles of Arceus on Netflix starting September 23, 2022. The official synopsis of the special reads: “A visit to Sinnoh turns into A high-stakes adventure when Ash, Pikachu, Goh, and Dawn join forces with a powerful Pokémon to face a looming threat! After receiving an enigmatic message from the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, Ash, Goh, and Dawn are reunited with an old acquaintance, Brock, to go to Mount Corona to investigate. Here they find Heatran out of control and the commanders of Team Galaxy, determined to find their missing leader by breaking through dimensions. With a trio of Legendary Pokémon and Sinnoh League Champion, Camilla On their side, our heroes can count on a great deal of help, and they’ll need a lot if they want to save Sinnoh. “