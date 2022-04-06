Twitter user @kagerou_honey, a huge fan of Pokèmonhe decided he could no longer live without one of his own Charmander and 3D printed one at full size, taking it camping with him. Not only that, because for the occasion he dressed up as Redor at least as a trainer, posing with his Pokémon.

Charmander will have been the one to light the strong fire of its 60 cm high (the same ones indicated in its official profile Pokédex)? One of the most beautiful touches of the sculpture is the tail, raised 70cm from the ground and with a flame at the end, made using semi-transparent resin and putting LEDs inside. Yes, you got it right: it really lights up.

Coincidentally, @kagerou_honey’s Charmander weighs 8.7Kg, which is only 200g more than the original. @kagerou_honey also showed some stages of the sculpture.

Of course, the reactions from the network have been very positive, with many complimenting @kagerou_honey on a great job. Who wouldn’t want a Pokémon so indoors?