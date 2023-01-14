Charizard and the Favorite Pokémon of the Italians, but how are things in other countries of the world? This is revealed by an interesting infographic created by EnterTheToyZone, which established who the characters were through Google results more popular for each individual nation.

With Pokémon Scarlet and Violet over 10 million copies sold in three days, it is clear that the Nintendo franchise still enjoys excellent health today and is among the most successful, so it was curious to understand how one relates to these little local monsters in Zone.

Pokémon, the country-by-country map

As mentioned, Charizard is the favorite of the Italians but also of the English, the Irish and the Czechs, while the scenario in Europe appears quite varied: in France and Luxembourg they are crazy about MewTwo, while in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands the most popular it is Lapras.

In Japan, perhaps surprisingly, it is Eevee who holds the scepter of the most loved (and sought after) Pokémon, but Pikachu is no less and is the winner in a large number of scattered countries. In general, as can be seen, the classic characters remain those of greater international importance.

What’s your favorite Pokémon and why?