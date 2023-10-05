













Pokémon Championships Latin America reveals location and competitions in which you can participate









The first thing you should know is that Pokérmon Championships Latin America will take place in Expo Center Norte – Pavilhão Amarelo in São Paulo (Brazil), from November 17 to 19, 2023. Significant amounts of Championship Points and thousands of dollars in prizes will be awarded there.

Now, the confirmed competitions for said regional championship will be Pokémon TCG, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and also Pokémon GO. It must be remembered that Pokémon Unite is carried out independently in the vast majority of cases.

Source: Expo Center Norte

On the other hand, the competencies of the Master’s category Pokémon Chmpionships Latin America of Pokémon TCG, the Video Game Master category and Pokémon GO will begin on Friday, November 17, and will end on Sunday, November 19. Junior and Senior competitions for Pokémon TCG and video games will begin on Saturday, November 18.

When do registrations for Pokémon Championships Latin America begin?

First of all, those in charge of registration Pokémon Championships Latin America they will be RK9.gg. The registration process for the different competitions will be divided into two processes:

October 10 at 7 am Central Mexico time

October 10 at 3 pm Central Mexico time

It is worth noting that at the same time that registrations for participants in the championship are released, those for spectators are also revealed.

If you simply couldn't go to Brazil, we remind you that you can enjoy the live broadcasts through the different TCG, VG and GO Twitch channels.

