Every year, on February 27 an important date is celebrated for many Gamers This is Pokémon’s day. And on that same date every time, Nintendo presents its “Pokémon Present” event, in which we generally learn of important novelties with respect to the celebrated video game.

Thus, yesterday it was not different: it was “Pokémon Day”, the event “Pokémon Present” was given, and Nintendo did not leave us waiting for the novelties for this year.

Then it is a fact: there will be new Pokémon games (so it is, with “s”). Pokémon Legends: Za and Pokémon Champions They are on their way, as Pokémon Company announced yesterday during the broadcast of “Pokémon present.” Legends zathe long -awaited continuation of the first open world game of the series, will reach the end of 2025.

The Pokémon Company, who shares Pokémon’s rights with Nintendo and another company, has announced Pokémon Legends: Za; It is a new adventure set in the Lumiose City of the Kalos region of Pokémon X and Y, last year. Today, the company has revealed the three initial characters of the game (Chikorita, Tepig or Totodile), as well as it has allowed you to take a look at its gameplay.

Like its predecessor, Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Za It will also include areas throughout the city where players can venture to find and fight Pokémons. Of course, on this occasion, the fighting will be a bit different, since the movements will have different areas of effect or the attacks will have a greater or lesser reach. The game will also include megaevolutions, improved versions of the final evolutions of the Pokémon.

Nintendo officially announces switch 2 After weeks of leaks and speculation, Nintendo presented its new Switch 2, a little bigger on Thursday. The company also announced a new Mario Kart game.

The company has also briefly shared news about a new game for switch, iOS and Android. Pokémon Champions It is a video game focused on the battle in which players can compete with each other on-line. In addition to having access to the Pokémon collected in the game, players can connect to the Pokémon Home cloud service, a center to store the creatures collected in games such as Scarlet Pokémon and Violet, Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Go.

The company did not give a launch date for Champions. Nor was it said if the game would be for Switch 2, but it did promised that it would be multiplatform.

The veteran developer of Pokémon, Game Freak, plans the title, while The Pokémon Works will develop it.

Article originally published in Wired. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.