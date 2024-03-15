You can now register a time to go spend money at the hugely-popular Pokémon Center pop-up store, which returns to ExCeL London in April.

Slots are available from Thursday 4th to Sunday 7th April via the shop's registration website. The store will be open between 10am and 8am each day, but will close at 4pm on Sunday.

The Pokémon Center pop-up store is part of the 2024 Pokémon Europe International Championships, which are also being held at ExCeL London over the same weekend. It's there that pro players meet and compete at the Pokémon Trading Card Game and various video games, including Pokémon Go.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Newscast: Will Pokémon Legends: ZA be a Switch 2 launch title?Watch on YouTube

Each year, the opportunity to visit the Pokémon Center pop-up store draws huge crowds and queues – even when entry is limited to booked time slots. The shop typically features rare or exclusive Pokémon merchandise which often draws big interest and big queues.

If you want to shop until you Machop, booking now is strongly advised.

Last year, four employees of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam were suspended after their Pokémon exhibit with exclusive merchandise ended in chaos.