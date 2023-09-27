The Pokémon Company has announced a series of events to celebrate the Harvest Moon in the universe of Pokémon. From September 29th to October 1st all players of Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet they will be able to meet Clefairy both in the region of Paldea and in the region of Nordivia.

Thanks to these mass appearances we will be able to capture the Fairy Pokémon with a Brand of Joy even if we don’t have the DLC “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero”, given that it is not a little monster native to Paldea.

But that is not all. From September 28th to October 1st everyone who plays Pokémon SLEEP will be able to get better scores since the Power Drowsiness will be increased by 1.5. This bonus will be even more powerful on the day of the full moon, as we will get an increase of 2.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

CELEBRATE THE HARVEST MOON WITH EVENTS HAPPENING IN POKÉMON SCARLET & VIOLET AND POKÉMON SLEEP! The autumn equinox comes only once a year, and to celebrate you can join Clefairy’s mass appearances in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for a moon-gazing party, or get some rest with the Dream Day event. gold in Pokémon Sleep! Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet – Mass Clefairy Appearances!

The full moon calls to the Clefairy, causing them to gather en masse. From Friday, September 29, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 23:59 UTC, Clefairy will appear en masse throughout Nordivia and Paldea. Clefairy aren’t normally found in the Paldea region, but during this event you’ll be able to find them in droves! Furthermore, in these special appearances the Clefairy encountered are more likely to have the Mark of Mirth. They must be in a good mood for basking in the moonlight! Event program : From Friday, September 29, 2023 at 00:00 UTC to Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 23:59 UTC. Places : Note : To participate in mass appearance events, download the latest Poképortal news by selecting ‘Poképortal’ from the X menu, then ‘Secret Gift’, then ‘Check Poképortal news’. You don’t need a paid subscription to Nintendo Switch Online to get the latest PokéPortal news.

You also need to download and install the latest update data for your game after the release of Area Zero’s Hidden Treasure Part 1: The Turquoise Mask for Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet.

While the purchase of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero is not necessary to participate in this mass apparition event, it is possible that mass apparition events will occur in the future at locations that are not accessible without The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. Pokémon Sleep

Rest well during the full moon weekend!

The ‘Sweet Dream Day’ event will begin at 4:00 local time on Thursday, September 28 and continue for a total of three days: the day of the full moon, and the days before and after! During this period, the Drowsiness Power will be multiplied by 1.5, and on the day of the full moon (September 29th) it will be multiplied by 2. Event program : Day 1: Thursday, September 28 at 4:00 am to Friday, September 29 at 3:59 am (local time).

Day 2: Friday, September 29 at 4:00 am to Saturday, September 30 at 3:59 am (local time)

Day 3: Saturday, September 30 at 4:00 am to Sunday, October 1 at 3:59 am (local time).

Source: The Pokémon Company