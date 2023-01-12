With the arrival of violet and scarlet, Pokemon now it has more than a thousand creatures throughout 9 generations. To celebrate this brand, there is an emotional and nostalgic official video that shows us all those characters that have accompanied you through various games.

It is worth noting that this is a very worthy video editing job in which several creatives within the company surely took part. Pokemon. Finding images of each of the creatures must have cost a lot of work and that must be applauded, especially since we are talking about games, the vast majority of which are portable.

As you probably already noticed, there are scenes from various versions of the games as we have dialogues in Korean, Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English and others. This shows that we also have a video game franchise that tries to reach all possible audiences.

Source: The Pokemon Company

This video is a good opportunity to remember those adventures that, since 1996, have made many players around the world happy.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet reveal a new evolution

To celebrate the achievement of over a thousand Pokémon appearing in video games, we’ve just been introduced to Gholdengo, which comes from Chest Form Gimmighoul and Walking Forme Gimmighoul in Scarlet and Violet.

Gimmighoul evolves into Gholdengo when he levels up after his Trainer has collected 999 Gimmighoul Coins. It seems that the body of this cheerful creature is made up of a thousand coins.

Gholdengo manages his body using the coins that make it up, which even serve as a weapon during combat. Because they are compactly linked together, Gholdengo is very durable and can attack by shooting coins from any part of his body.

Name: Gholdengo

Category: Treasure Pokémon

Type: Steel and Ghost

Height: 1.2m

Weight: 30.0kg

Ability: Golden Body

What do you think of Gholdengo? Remember that you can follow all our news on Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.