













Pokémon celebrates little Oddish with events and special offers









Discover Pokémon together: Oddish has already released a very cute video starring this being. Additionally, throughout the month of September, fans will be able to take advantage of offers on the popular collectible card game. Especially in the upcoming special expansion of Scarlet and Violet-151.

This expansion will include all the little monsters that gave rise to the franchise. The difference will be that they will be slightly reimagined to look like inhabitants of the Paldea region. As you will remember, the tender Oddish is one of those who was there from the beginning.

Those who want more Oddish content can visit the official Pokémon channel on YouTube. There you can see the series Path to the top, where we follow the young Ava and her faithful Oddish. There will also be a Beyond the Pokédex special dedicated to the creature. You can’t miss the franchise’s Twitch either, where there will be an animation marathon about the character.

What will be for Pokémon Go?

Of course Pokémon Go he could not be left behind in this celebration of Oddish. Trainers of this title can participate in a special research day. In this you will find many more Oddish than usual during the day.

Source: The Pokemon Company

This special day is planned for next September 17. In addition to finding a higher number of Oddish, players will receive in-game bonuses and rewards. So don’t stop playing and getting to know this little friend more closely.

