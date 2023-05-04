The Pokémon Company International has announced that the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) Live will be officially released worldwide on June 8, 2023 on iOS, Android, MacOS and Windows devices, following the current beta phase. The new expansion Scarlet and Violet: Evolutions in Paldea of ​​the Pokémon card game, before arriving in a tabletop version, will be available in the Pokémon TCG Live starting June 8, 2023 at 17:00, offering players the opportunity to collect and battle with the new cards of the new Pokémon-ex and Pokémon-ex Teracristal. Additionally, to celebrate the official release of the Pokémon TCG Live, players who log into the game between May 2, 5:00 PM and June 6, 2023 at the same time will receive special customizable accessories, including a coin, card sleeves, and a deck holder.

Developed and published by The Pokémon Company International, Pokémon TCG Live allows players to enjoy the Pokémon TCG in a new digital format. Released as a free to play game, Pokémon TCG Live offers new and experienced players alike a variety of options, including various game modes, daily goals, customizable TCG avatar items and accessories, as well as popular activities like building decks and battling friends . Players around the world can download the Pokémon TCG Live to mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play, or download it from the web in the version for Windows and Mac operating systems.