The Pokémon Company International has revealed that the next Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG) expansion, Scarlet & Violet—Time Paradox, will be available on November 3, 2023 at authorized retailers worldwide. Inspired by Pokémon Paradox from the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, it will introduce Pokémon and Trainer cards Time Past and Time Future, as recently unveiled during the 2023 Pokémon World Championships. Pokémon Time Past, sturdy and powerful, tend to have direct attacks which do a lot of damage and are harder to knock out. Fast and technical, Future Time Pokémon tend to have abilities and attacks with added effects that allow for clever maneuvers and cunning strategies. Also, Trainer cards Time Past tend to support Pokémon Time Past, while Trainer cards Time Past tend to support Pokémon Time Future.

Technical Machine cards also return in this Pokémon TCG expansion, as new Pokémon Tool cards that give a new attack to the Pokémon they’re attached to. Notable cards in this expansion include: 13 Pokémon-ex and seven Pokémon-ex Teracristal, 34 rare Pokémon-art cards, 15 rare special-art cards, including Pokemon and Helper cards, 28 uniquely embossed full-art Ultra Rare cards special, between Pokémon-ex and Helper cards, seven hyper-golden rare cards imprinted in a special way. Trainers will find Scarlet & Violet—Time Paradox cards in booster packs, Elite Trainer sets, and special collections at authorized retailers. In addition, starting November 2, 2023, Trainers will be able to play Scarlet & Violet—Time Paradox digitally on the Pokémon TCG Live app for iOS, Android, macOS, and Windows devices prior to the release of the tabletop version. Trainers will be able to collect and battle with the new Pokémon Time Past and Pokémon Time Future, and receive in-game bonuses when they log in to the app.