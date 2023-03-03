The Pokémon Company has released a new trailer for the next animated series of the Pokémonin this case focused on the protagonists of the production, which as we have seen represent a completely new cast with Captain Pikachu, Liko and Roi.

With Ash taking a well-deserved rest after being the protagonist of animated series and films for decades, space therefore for the new protagonists who will arrive with the new animated series, and it is a boy, a girl and also a new Pikachu, in version fortune captain.

We had already seen something about the protagonists of the new series, which are briefly summarized here with an overview of the three characters in question.

The video, however, indicates that the Western transliteration of the female protagonist is Liko and not Riko as previously revealed, barring any future corrections.

The new Pokémon animated series will debut in Japan on April 14, 2023 and, probably, shortly after also in the West. It will open with an hour-long special episode, and then follow a more classic rhythm for productions of this type.

It’s going to be a big change, considering the radical change in the cast over many years, as well as being centered on Paldeathe region introduced with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.