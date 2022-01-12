Even before its launch, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl was the subject of controversy due to certain elements that were cut from the title, as well as its chibi style that did not appeal to the vast majority. Well, get ready for another controversy as it has now been revealed that both games share the same ROM. That is, you are paying twice for the same title.

Each set of Pokemon usually has its own ROM, making each of them unique and different from the rest of the other versions. However, this is not the case with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, since according to the channel Youtube, DidYouKnowGaming, these new releases share exactly the same ROM.

This means that the cartridge Brilliant Diamond also includes data from Shining pearl and vice versa. That’s right, when you buy one of these games you are actually buying both, but Nintendo it prevents you from having access to the other unless you decide to hack the cartridge, which is obviously highly prohibited.

The worst of the case is that the Big N released a package that includes both games, essentially making the consumer pay double when these titles have the same code. They only have a programming command known as Flag, which identifies which version you have to know which game to run.

And speaking of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, over here you can see how it was that a speedrunner managed to finish these games in just 30 minutes. And in case you missed it, remember that our review written here is now available at Atomix.

Editor’s note: It’s certainly a pretty greedy practice on Nintendo’s part. I mean, it is not mandatory to have to buy both versions since you can always trade the exclusive Pokémon of each version with your friends or strangers, but it is still something that should not become a trend in future releases of the series.

Via: DidYouKnowGaming