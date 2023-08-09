The question revolves around the fact that the new Pokémon – evolution of Duraludon – in some animations is positioned for form a bridge (the original is a skyscraper, so the evolution remains on the “city structure” theme). This form precisely recalls the Skyarrow bridge of Pokémon Black and White in Unova.

During the recent Pokémon Presents, Nintendo and The Pokémon Company showed off various news related to the Pokémon games, including a new trailer for the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC. In this we have seen a new Pokémon – Archaludon – which according to fans could be a reference to the fact that the next game in the upcoming series is Pokemon Black and White Remake .

Not only bridges but also Pokémon trainers

Bridged Archaludon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Furthermore, it has been suggested that one of the coaches revealed in the new trailer could be a relative of one of the gym leaders of Unova. Drayton (English name) is a dragon-type trainer and may be related to Draydon (Aristide in Italian), the dragon-type gym leader in Pokémon Black. In Pokémon White, players instead face Iris (always Iris in Italian) in this gym . Drayton’s name in some languages ​​has also been translated into Iris (for example in Italian it has become Aris), which reinforces the idea that The Pokèmon Company is trying to create a link between the characters.

Of course, these are fan speculations, but it’s not impossible that they are correct. Game Freak has always made remakes of their old chapters and Pokémon Black and White could be next.

For all the news of Pokémon Presents, here is our dedicated article.