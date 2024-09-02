The first impression is that these names are tied to new sets of Pokémon cards, but obviously the presence of Black and White in the list has caused the return of the rumors about remakes of the two chapters originally released on Nintendo DS.

Pokémon Trademark Registration

Of course it is always possible that these potential new Pokemon card sets have no real connection whatsoever to upcoming Nintendo Switch games. It is plausible that the new cards will arrive in early 2025, as trademark registrations of this kind are typically done about six to eight months before the actual release. This has happened in the past with the Battle Partners set (registration in July and release date set for late January 2025).

The name “Hot Air Arena“, however, does not have a clear placement and could be a set completely independent from the games mentioned.

For now we don’t know nothing official in any case, so it is better to wait for confirmations before reaching conclusions. The only certainty is that Game Freak is working on Pokémon Legends ZA which will mark the return to the universe of X and Y.

Tell us, do you hope for a remake of Pokémon Black and White, or at this point would you just prefer to see a new chapter of the main saga?