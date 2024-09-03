Longtime fans of the series Pokemon have had a fixed idea for several years now: they want and search for clues and information on the remakes of the fifth generation games Black and White.

The titles, published on Nintendo DS, are in fact among the most appreciated by the entire community for the unprecedented depth of their plot and the presence of characters that have remained in the history of the franchise. It is not the first time that they arrive interesting clues about a possible relaunch of these two titles but, never like now, little girl, these clues seem to leave little room for the imagination.

As reported by Insider PokeGuardianGameFreak just recorded some new brands which appear to be the names of new expansions of the Pokémon Trading Card Game dedicated specifically to the fifth generation games. The name of the expansions in question are “White Flare”, “Hot Air Arena” and “Black Bolt”.

Traditionally, GameFreak trademarks its new products well in advance: this, in a nutshell, means that we will most likely have to wait until 2025 to discover the meaning behind these new recordings.

This is also due to the fact that, at the moment, the development studio is entirely concentrated on the new chapter of Pokémon Legends, we have no reason to believe that they will be able to add announcements regarding the return of the fifth generation any time soon