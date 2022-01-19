It is well known that the videogame landscape is an undisputed breeding ground of great ideas and great works, however the opportunity never fails to find ourselves in front of beautiful and good oddities that go to make us laugh, or leave us dumbfounded. This is the case with a title dedicated to Pokémon currently in development by a fan, an indie developer inspired by the various memes of Pokémon armed, he thought of create a FPS in which the most famous pocket monsters in the world are riddled with bullets by the player.

The user, who on Twitter responds to the name of Dragon, posted a short but eloquent video on the well-known social network of twittering in which some “passages” of his work are shown. From the images it seems to be even a Open world FPS, where to randomly meet the Pokémon and, as anticipated, massacre them pretty well with our firearms.

In addition, the video also shows the presence of those who are in effect bosses (in this case two of the legendary Pokémon of the first generation, and the evergreen MewTwo).

In the current state of things we do not know what the current state of development would be, much less whether such a product can be published once completed (for a legal and copyright issue).

Last month I started working on developing a Pokémon First Person Shooter. #IndieGameDev #pokemon pic.twitter.com/dZZTuYWq22 – Dragon (@ Dragon_GameDev2) January 17, 2022

The only certain thing is that the imagination has no limits, and that such a title – despite the brutality does not make it seem like a title suitable for children – can really somehow be tantalizing and fun for fans, even if at On balance, as is often the case, independent stocks don’t shine from a longevity standpoint.

We remind you in any case that at the end of January, more precisely on the 28th of the month, the highly anticipated will arrive on the shelves Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch.