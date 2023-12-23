Pokémon Sword and Shield they introduced a series of characters much appreciated by fans, who subsequently also found space in the anime. Among these there is also the gym leader specialized in aquatic monsters Blue (or Nessa in the English version) protagonist of cosplay by Ako_cos.

Azzurra is the leader of Keelford, a seaside city where the player stops during the long journey to become the Champion of the Galar region. When she fights with her faithful Water-type Pokémon she shows a very fierce and combative personality, but in her second modeling job she shows off great charm and elegance.

The cosplayer Ako_cos decided to impersonate her, creating a cosplay that is truly a feast for the eyes. The setting is also spot on: what better place than the sea at sunset for a Water-type gym leader?