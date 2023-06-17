Looking forward to discovering what adventures await us in the Scarlet and Violet expansions coming this fall, ako_cos he once again presents his very successful one Azure cosplay directly from Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Azzurra is the Gym Leader of the port city of Keelford, one of the stages in the player’s path to becoming Galar Champion. When she takes the field with her trusty Water-type Pokémon she lets herself go by showing off a very competitive and combative character, but she completely changes her personality for her second profession as a model, where she demonstrates grace and elegance.

Difficult to criticize the cosplay made by ako_cos which is studied in every detail, in particular as regards the hairstyle of the coach, which is usually difficult to recreate in a convincing way, and the iconic swimsuit of the character.

