Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are living their last moments as protagonists of the Pokémon anime, which are appealing a lot to nostalgia, and now we know that a group of very famous Squirtles will return to action.

Yes, we mean the Squirtle Squad, which appeared in the early seasons of the anime. Now they will be in Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Masterthe special episodes that serve as farewell to Ash.

After the appearance of Misty and Brock, a similar movement could be expected from OLM, which is the studio in charge of animating the animated adaptation of pocket monsters.

As planned this episode of Pokémon: Aim to Be a Pokémon Master with the Squirtles will open on February 9 in Japan and there is a synopsis of what to expect, as well as images. It is titled as ‘Burn! The Squirtle Fire Brigade!’.

Font: OLM.

According to the description Ash, Pikachu and the others will arrive at a port city. There they will find a large crowd watching the show of the Squirtle Fire Brigade, which is led by the Squirtle he knew several years ago.

So they decide to stay to see the show but they didn’t count on Team Rocket being the director of the brigade. As expected, Ash Ketchum thinks that these pokemon thieves want something with the Squirtles.

Who are these Squirtles in the Pokemon anime?

Collectively, these Squirtles from the Pokémon anime are known as the Squirtle Squad. They are pocket monsters of the same species that were abandoned by their pokemon trainers.

To differentiate themselves from others like them they use dark glasses; debuted in the episode known as ‘Here Comes the Squirtle Squad’which was the 12th of the anime, and which had its premiere in Japan on June 17, 1997.

Font: OLM.

The Squirtle Squad hails from the Kanto region, and over the years made guest appearances in the anime. He was also in Johto at a firefighter competition.

Later they could be seen again in Pokémon the Series: Ruby and Sapphire Y Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon. But it’s fair to say that they were a bit forgotten, and all due to the progress of the story. Well now they will return to action to fire Ash.

