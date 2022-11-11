The Pokémon Company has revealed that Ash Ketchum, the protagonist of the Pokémon animated series, has become the strongest Trainer in the Pokémon world after winning the Tournament of Eight Professionals of the World Tournament for the coronation. Ash tasted his triumph in the most recent episode of the Pokémon Super Explorations series, which premiered today in Japan and will be broadcast worldwide in the future. In the new season of the Pokémon animated series, Ash and Pikachu’s training was put to the test and Ash has officially hit the target of becoming the new World Tournament Monarch for the coronation. This historic achievement represents the culmination of Ash’s adventures in the world of Pokémon, amidst countless battles and daring feats over the span of 25 years.

“The determination and perseverance shown by Ash Ketchum over the course of 25 seasons to achieve the goal of becoming the best Pokémon Trainer in the world are the ultimate expression of what it means to be a Trainer,” commented Taito Okiura, vice president of the marketing department of The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait to celebrate this moment with all Pokémon fans when the new season of the Pokémon Super Explorations series and this memorable episode air around the world next year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss! ” The new episodes of the Pokémon Super Explorations series air every Saturday at 9:00 am on K2.