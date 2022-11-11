After 25 years, finally Ash Ketchum became the World Champion in the animated series Pokémon. The news comes from the official social media of The Pokémon Company where the incredible feat of the young protagonist is celebrated, who finally fulfilled his dream.

Pallet Town’s young coach took the title in the latest installment of the Pokémon Explorations animated series, in which he won the final of the World Coronation Tournamentbeating Dandel, the Champion of the Pokémon League of Galar (which players know well, as he also plays the same role in Pokémon Sword and Shield).

The match lasted four episodes and in the end Ash took the victory point thanks to Pikachu, who defeated Dandel’s fierce Charizard. Among other things, other well-known faces of the Game Freak series participated in the tournament, such as Iris, Camilla and Lance.

Ash Ketchum’s adventure began in the now distant 1997, when the very first episode of the Pokémon animated series aired and even then the young coach of Pallet Town (who after twenty-five years of broadcasting still has ten) dreamed of becoming a Pokémon Master.

A goal that has proved decidedly difficult and along its path Ash has tasted the bitter taste of defeat several times by participating in the major League competitions, while demonstrating an undeniable talent.

We remember how, for example, he ranked in the Top 16 in the Altopiano Blu tournament and touched the top step of the podium in the Kalos League where he finished second. He only became Champion in 2019, winning in the Alola League, which guaranteed him an invitation to the World Crowning Tournament, where he won the title of the strongest coach in the world. What can I say, congratulations Ash Ketchum!