Has the end of his long journey come? We will soon find out if the animated series will give space to a new protagonist. Find more details below.

ASH KETCHUM BECOMES WORLD CHAMPION

Pallet Town’s boyfriend reaches his goal after 25 seasons, becoming the strongest coach on the planet

London, November 11, 2022 – The Pokémon Company group revealed that Ash Ketchumthe protagonist of the Pokémon animated series, has become the strongest trainer of the Pokémon world after winning the Professional Eight Tournament of the World Tournament for the coronation. Ash tastes his triumph in the most recent episode of the series Super Pokémon explorationswhich first aired today in Japan and will be broadcast worldwide in the future.

In the new season of the Pokémon animated series, the training of Ash And Pikachu was put to the test and Ash has officially hit the target of becoming the new Monarch of the World Tournament for the coronation. This historic achievement represents the culmination of Ash’s adventures in the world of Pokémon, amidst countless battles and daring feats over the span of 25 years.

Since the beginning of their journey in the Kanto region, Ash and Pikachu have faced a lot of rivals and often narrowly missed out on winning tournaments. The two never lost heart, however, and Ash managed to win the title of the very first Champion of the Pokémon League of the Alola region at the Manalo Stadium, demonstrating how far he had come as a Pokémon Trainer.

Ash’s World Champion title marks another important moment in mass culture as well as an occasion to celebrate for Pokémon fans in every corner of the planet who have faithfully followed his adventures over the past 25 years.

“The determination and perseverance shown by Ash Ketchum over the course of 25 seasons to reach the goal of becoming the best Pokémon Trainer in the world are the ultimate expression of what it means to be a Trainer,” is the comment of Taito Okiura, vice president of the marketing department of The Pokémon Company International. “We can’t wait to celebrate this moment with all Pokémon fans when the new season of the series Super Pokémon explorations and this memorable episode will air around the world next year. This is a season fans won’t want to miss! “

The new episodes of the series Super Pokémon explorations they air every Saturday at 9:00 on K2.

