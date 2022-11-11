It was Ramon today! After going through many trials and overcoming many obstacles, Ash can finally say that he is the best Pokémon master in the entire world. It took him 25 years and a lot of learning involved.

How did this unexpected victory come about? We tell you in the next note.

the ultimate victory

After a long and extensive journey, the moment of truth had arrived for the young Pokemon trainer Ash Ketchum, who, together with his faithful Pikachu, had to face the powerful Lionel, champion of the Pokemon League of the Galar region and one of the most serious competitors that the Pueblo Paleta native had to do battle with.

Of course, as it has been since the beginning of the anime, nothing was going to be easy for Ketchum, who even had to come back and overcome the shock caused by his rival’s attacks in order to win the cup.

Finally, as the hero all Pokemon fans have long awaited, Pikachu unleashed the strongest attack in memory: a thunderbolt that knocked over Lionel’s Charizard and meant the ultimate triumph for Ash. the one he yearned for so much and that for almost a quarter of a century became so elusive.

Pallet Town celebrates it, Japan celebrates it and so do all the fans of the series around the world, who have been waiting for Ash’s decisive battle overnight.