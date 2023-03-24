Finally the day has come Ash And Pikachu will say goodbye to the anime series gods Pokémon. After nearly three decades together, fans, overwhelmed by emotion, have begun sharing their memories on Twitter and other social networks with the hashtag #ThankYouAshAndPikachu.

The latest episode of the Pokémon anime series with Ash and Pikachu was broadcast a few hours ago from the time of writing this news, on March 24, 2023. After the credits and queues, fans gathered on social networks to give voice to their emotions. For example user Annet wrote:

“After almost 26 years, 1232 episodes, 23 movies, many adventures, meetings and parties, the Pokémon anime with Ash and Pikachu has come to an end. But their adventure will continue forever. Thank you for changing our lives, Ash and Pikachu.”

Many fans have participated in the trend by sharing Imagesas Twitter user @toki_pokelun posted an illustration of a little girl watching Pokémon, presumably when they first started in 1997, alongside an adult version of the same watching the latest installment in 2023. The tweet’s accompanying text reads: “I have memories of my life related to each series and grew up with Ash. Anipoke is filled with countless memories!”

Also Sarah Natochenny, the voice actress Ash’s English, joined in the celebrations, thanking the Japanese voice actress, Rica Matsumoto, for inspiring her for 17 years.

The latest episode of the Pokémon series featuring Ash and Pikachu has not yet been broadcast outside Japan, but many fans have already seen it by the sidelines. In any case, it won’t be long before it reaches us too.

It must be said that in the new anime Pikachu will not be missing. That is, there will be a Pikachu in a sailor hat.