Over the course of the night, Nintendo’s Japanese YouTube channel released a new one trailer from Arceus Pokémon Legends with a good number of gameplay sequences dedicated to fighting, capturing and exploration of the Hisui region.

The movie, which you find in the player above, lasts about six minutes and aims to offer an overview of the salient features of Arceus Pokémon Legends. As you may have guessed, unfortunately it is all in Japanese, but an Italian or at least English version could also arrive in the next few hours.

In the video we can see some of the Pokémon that populate the region of Hisui, including Electivire, Snorlax, Chimchar and Bidoof, just to name a few. The fights, as we have known for some time, will be decidedly different from those of the main series, with our virtual avatar who, if necessary, will have to dodge the attacks of wild Pokémon. It is also possible to try to catch a Pokémon before even entering the combat phase, by stealthily approaching the creature of our interest and throwing a Pokéball before it notices us.

The video shows some of the areas of the Hisui region, including grasslands, volcanic areas and woods, and how we will be able to move around the game world, on the back or transported by various Pokémon. We can also see some of the structures present in Hisui’s Jubilant Village and the options for customizing the protagonist.

Pokémon Legends Arceus will be available from January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Those who have save data from previous games in the series on their Nintendo Switch will get exclusive bonuses, such as Darkrai.