Nintendo Italy has released a new trailer for Arceus Pokémon Legends. It is one commercial thirty seconds that you can see above, which invites us to go on an adventure.

The video is of very short duration, as it is intended as an advertisement for television and for streaming platforms such as YouTube. This Pokémon Arceus Legends commercial opens on a antiques store, which recalls the fact that the new adventure will take us to the past of Sinnoh, when it was still known as Hisui. In the shop, the protagonist of the trailer finds an old-looking pokéball and a map of the new region.

To follow, the video shows us the game world, with wide barren valleys, rivers and mountains and above all the Pokémon to catch and face. We also see two Pokémon that will allow us to explore the Pokémon Arceus Legends region in a new way, by flying and swimming.

Finally, the trailer for Pokémon Arceus Legends closes with a reminder that the game will be available from January 28, 2022 on all Nintendo Switch models (standard, Lite and OLED).

A previous official video had already shown us other details about the game, such as how to catch wild Pokémon.